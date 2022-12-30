PM Modi’s mother, Hiraben, cremated in Gandhinagar

'A great journey of 100 years has come to an end. She told me one thing which I will always remember - work using your brain and live life with purity': PM Modi

The mortal remains of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Hiraben, who passed away here early on Friday (December 30), were consigned to the flames at a crematorium in Gandhinagar.

Hiraben died at a hospital in Ahmedabad at 3.30 am. She was 100.

A bulletin from the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she was admitted on Wednesday (December 28) after her health deteriorated, shared the news of her demise.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Last rites of Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi were performed in Gandhinagar. She passed away at the age of 100, today. (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/TYZf1yM4U3 — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

After learning about her death, the prime minister reached the residence of his brother, Pankaj Modi, at Raysan village on the outskirts of Gandhinagar, where the mortal remains of their mother were kept.

PM Modi present at his mother’s cremation

PM Modi arrived at the airport in Ahmedabad in the morning and went straight to the house of his younger brother. There he offered floral tributes to his mother and bowed down at her feet. Later, PM Modi shouldered her body on the way to the cremation ground for the last rites. Her mortal remains were consigned to the flames by the prime minister and his brothers.

Earlier, the prime minister tweeted that “a great journey of 100 years” has ended with his mother’s demise.

“A great journey of 100 years has come to an end. I have witnessed three qualities in my mother – a journey like that of a tapasvi (saint), a selfless worker, and a life dedicated to values,” Modi tweeted.

“When I met her on her 100th birthday, she told me one thing which I will always remember. ‘Kam karo buddhi thi, jivan jivo suddhi thi’ (work using your brain and live life with purity),” he said in the tweet.

