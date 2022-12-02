Paresh Rawal apologises for ‘cook fish for Bengalis’ jab at Gujarat rally

While talking about prices of gas cylinders, Rawal, campaigning for BJP, had said in an election rally Gujarat people will tolerate inflation but never "Bangladeshis and Rohingyas" as their neighbours. And, asked Gujaratis if they would like to end up "cooking fish for Bengalis"?

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal, who faced a severe backlash for his culinary jab on fish-eating Bengalis while campaigning in Gujarat, has now apologised.

At a rally in Valsad in Gujarat while tackling the sensitive issue of the skyrocketing prices of gas cylinders, Rawal had said the people of Gujarat would tolerate inflation but never “Bangladeshis and Rohingyas” as their neighbours. And, disparagingly asked Gujaratis if they would like to end up “cooking fish for Bengalis”?

“Gas cylinders are expensive, but their price will come down. People will get employment too. But what will happen if Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis start living around you, like in Delhi? What will you do with gas cylinders? Cook fish for the Bengalis?” mocked Rawal. This dietary dig at Bengalis cost him dearly and he faced a major backlash from furious Bengalis.

The actor’s comments were however aimed at Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, whose party is in power in Delhi. While some called out his “hate speech” attacking Bengalis, others described it as “xenophobic dog-whistling” against the Bangladeshis and Rohingya community.

Saying Bengalis don’t need Rawal to cook fish for them, Saket Gokhale, spokesperson of Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress asked him to apologise for these despicable remarks he had made against Bengal on orders of the BJP in Gujarat. After receiving a spate of hate mails, Rawal, a former BJP MLA quickly tweeted, “Of course the fish is not the issue as Gujaratis do cook and eat fish. But let me clarify – by Bengali I meant illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya. But still if I have hurt your feelings and sentiments, I do apologise.

An unimpressed Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra struck back and mocked him for the ill-advised “apology”. “Actually Kemchho Slapstickman need not have apologised. The second part of Cook Fish like Bengalis is “Have Brains like Bengalis” Most nobel laureates than any other Indian state, buddy boy,” said the Trinamool MP.

The second phase of the Assembly elections in Gujarat will be held on December 5 and the votes will be counted on December 8.