Paramilitary jawan on poll duty in Gujarat shoots 2 colleagues dead, injures 2 others

Reports say the shooting ensued after an argument between the men, all of who hailed from Manipur and were part of the India Reserve Battalion and the Central Armed Police Forces

A paramilitary personnel deputed on poll duty in Gujarat’s Porbandar on Saturday (November 26) shot dead his two colleagues and injured two others with his service AK-47 rifle following an argument, reports said.

All of the involved personnel hail from Manipur.

“An incident of firing was reported around 7 PM today people wherein two paramilitary personnel who were deputed in Porbandar for assembly election duty have died and the other two have been admitted to a nearby hospital,” Probandar District Magistrate Ashok Sharma said.

The accused has been identified as Constable S Inauchashing while the deceased are jawans Thoiba Singh and Jitendra Singh. The injured constables are Chorajit and Rohikana.

According to Sharma, the personnel belonged to the India Reserve Battalion (IRB) and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

According to reports, the shooting ensued after a scuffle broke out between the men. They were not on duty during the incident. All of them were put up in a cyclone centre in Tukda Gosa village near Porbandar.

A police convoy and personnel were dispatched to the hospital after being informed about the incident.

The reason for the fight, however, is yet to be known.

One of the two injured constables was shot in the stomach while the other sustained bullet injuries on the leg. They were initially rushed to the Porbandar general hospital but later shifted to a hospital in Jamnagar.

Voting in Porbandar district will be held on December 1.