Morbi bridge collapse: Police complaint filed against repair agency, its management

The FIR stated that the repair agency and the agency management, without carrying out quality checks or feasibility or load-bearing test, had opened the bridge for the visitors

The police complaint lodged in connection with the Morbi cable bridge on the Machhu river, which collapsed on Sunday evening, alleges lapses in repair work, maintenance and mismanagement or other technical reasons, the Gujarat Police have said.

The century-old bridge collapsed on Sunday evening, killing over 130 people. In the FIR, the police have not identified any accused, but have lodged a complaint against the hanging bridge repair agency, its management, and anyone whose name is disclosed during the course of the investigation.

A case has been initiated under IPC sections 304, 308, and 114. Section 308 is culpable homicide, not amounting to murder, 304 is criminal homicide due to negligence, while section 114 provides for the abettor’s presence while the crime was committed. In this case, an abettor could be the maker or body responsible for maintaining the bridge.

FIR against repair agency

The Morbi B Division Police Inspector PA Dekavadiya in the FIR has stated that the repair agency and the agency management, without carrying out quality checks or feasibility or load-bearing test, had opened the bridge for the visitors.

“The accused have committed the offence under the IPC section for culpable homicide, an act that can cause death and abettor,” said the police. The case will be investigated by Deputy Superintendent of Police PA Zala.

The tragedy took place on Sunday evening when about 400 people were on the suspension bridge on the Machhu river. A criminal complaint against the cable bridge contractor and manager has been lodged while the police have started a probe into the incident.

Sandeep Singh, Municipal Chief Officer, told India Today that a ‘fitness certificate’ was not issued to the bridge. The officer also said, “Historically, only 20 to 25 people used to go in a batch on the bridge that has always been there. Because of their (company’s) carelessness, this happened yesterday, a lot of people were sent together. About 400-500 people at a time had reached there,” he said.

SIT formed

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel has set up a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by an IAS officer to inquire into the bridge collapse.

The suspension bridge was reopened for the public just four days back after seven months of repair work by a private firm, but had not received the municipality’s “fitness certificate”, an official told PTI. The more than a century-old bridge in Morbi city caved in around 6.30 pm when it was crammed with people.

