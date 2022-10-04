Kochi ‘Rail Goons’ held in Ahmedabad after defacing Metro coaches

The four Italians are believed to be members of Rail Goon, an international network of graffiti artists

The Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) unit on Sunday arrested four Italians for allegedly defacing two parked coaches of the Ahmedabad Metro with graffiti at Apparel Park in Gomtipur. The four, believed to be members of Rail Goons, an international network of graffiti artists, also allegedly defaced four coaches of the Kochi Metro in May.

The incident allegedly happened on Friday, and the accused were picked up two days later based on CCTV footage. The FIR says that three of them jumped across the wall of the Metro’s Apparel Park depot between 2.37 am and 2.52 am.

“They entered the area between two parked coaches, T-14 and T-15, and wrote ‘TATA’ with… different colours outside both the coaches. They also wrote ‘TAS’ on the electric poles between the two Metro coaches. They have caused damage of about Rs 50,000 to the public property,” the FIR reads.

Later on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Phase-1 of Metro service in another part of the city.

Who are the Rail Goons?

In a Press release, the police identified the accused as Cudini Gianluca, 24, Baldo Sacha, 29, Starinieri Danileli, 21, and Capecci Paolo, 27.

“During the interrogation, it was found that there is a craze of drawing such graffiti in Europe and America… The individuals arrested are also addicted to graffiti-aerosol painting. So, whenever they get an opportunity, they enjoy doing such activities,” stated the Press note.

The Rail Goons are notorious for displaying their creative skills in public places.

Inspector HM Vyas of the crime branch arrested them near VS Hospital in Ellisbridge area, added the note. Police have booked the four Italians under IPC sections 447 (criminal trespass), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), and Section 3 (1) of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The Kochi connection

The same gang had allegedly trespassed into the high-security Muttom Metro parking yard in Kochi in May and spray-painted the words “SPLASH” and “BURN” on four coaches, said sources.

Authorities found the words spray-painted in big, bold, colourful letters on one side of a coach that was part of the Pamba rake. Next to it, the words “FIRST HIT KOCHI” were painted in a smaller size. The number “22” was also seen at two other spots.

(With agency inputs)