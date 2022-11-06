‘I have made this Gujarat’, PM’s new slogan for assembly elections

"Aa Gujarat mai bnavyu chhe", the PM said at a rally in Kaprada and also made the audience repeat it several times during his 25-minute-long speech

“I have made this Gujarat,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday at a public rally in Gujarat’s Kaprada.

“Every Gujarati is full of self-confidence, that’s why every Gujarati speaks, the voice of the inner soul speaks, every sound comes from the heart of Gujarat, I have made this Gujarat,” he said in Gujarati.

“Aa Gujarat, mai bnavyu chhe” (I have made this Gujarat), the PM said, and also made the audience repeat it several times during his 25-minute-long speech.

Attacking Congress

He also attacked the rival Congress without naming the grand old party, and accused it of “defaming” the state. “Gujarat will sweep away divisive forces that have spent their last 20 years in defaming the state,” he said.

Massive support for the BJP across Gujarat. Watch from Kaprada. https://t.co/B9tPOyZQwT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2022

“Sitting in Delhi, I am getting the inputs that BJP will win with a record margin this time in Gujarat. I have come here to beat my past records (of BJP’s victory margin). I have told the Gujarat BJP that I am ready to give as much time as possible to it (for campaigning),” Modi said.

The Prime Minister launched his Gujarat election campaign from the Scheduled Tribe reserved Kaprada assembly constituency, part of Valsad district. He appealed to the Adivasi community by stressing how important the tribal community is to him and what his party has done for them.

This is the Prime Minister’s first visit to his home state after the Assembly elections were declared.

First off the blocks

The BJP began campaigning in Gujarat much before the elections were announced. On October 12, Modi addressed a public meeting at Jamkandorna in Rajkot district followed by a roadshow.

The same day, BJP president J P Nadda launched the ‘Gujarat Gaurav Yatra’ from Mehsana, a day later, on October 13, Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off the yatra in Ahmedabad. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other BJP leaders were present at the occasion.

The elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8.

In 2017, the BJP had won 99 seats out of the total 182 and the Congress had bagged 77. This time, the poll contest will be triangular with the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) into the fray.