High drama in Gujarat; Speaker Rajendra Trivedi resigns before cabinet swearing-in

The chinks in the mighty Modi-Shah combine are becoming visible, as the Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi resigned his post on Thursday (September 16) morning, just hours before the swearing-in of new cabinet ministers.

Submitting his resignation to the Deputy Speaker, Trivedi, a MLA from Raopura in Vadodara said that he was quitting with immediate effect. Previously, he had been a minister (in-charge) of state for sports, youth and cultural activities, and pilgrimage development.

His dramatic and sudden resignation was quickly followed by notification issued by the Gujarat Legislature Secretariat which stated that Trivedi would cease to be the Speaker from “16th September 2021, forenoon”, said media reports.

An Indian Express report quoted from the notification issued by the secretary of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, DM Patel that Rajendra Trivedi has by writing under his hand, resigned from the office of the Speaker of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly with effect from September 16, 2021 forenoon. “Therefore, the Office of the Speaker in the Assembly has become vacant from September 16, 2021, forenoon,” read the notification.

Trivedi, 65, had assumed office as the Speaker on February 19, 2018, taking over from Ramanlal Vora.

Meanwhile, the swearing-in ceremony is expected to take place this afternoon at 1.30 pm at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar. This was tweeted by the Chief Minister’s Office on Wednesday.

According to a NDTV report, several senior ministers, like former deputy chief minister Nitin Patel are worried that they will be dropped in the new ministry, and are fighting to keep their posts.

However, media reports indicated that chances of a revolt in the party are not very high as the change of guard is being spearheaded by Amit Shah, on the insistence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These developments were coming in the wake of reports that winning the state Assembly elections in Gujarat in 2022 could become a challenge if Vijay Rupani had continued as the CM.

The BJP however had probably not expected much dissent from the party leaders in the state considering Vijay Rupani had resigned without a demur. Moreover, Bhupendra Patel took charge without any opposition except for some protest from Nitin Patel, who had probably wanted to be anointed as the next CM.

Further, the NDTV report quoted a MLA saying that top leaders will have to toe the line of the top leadership such as Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. No politician, especially in the BJP in Gujarat, could go against their decisions and challenge them. Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah had tried to iron out issues over the council of ministers and the new cabinet after the swearing-in ceremony of Bhupendra Patel on Monday.