Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court rejects plea for carbon dating of ‘Shivling’

District Judge AK Vishvesha turned down the Hindu petitioners' plea seeking scientific investigation and carbon dating of the Shivling, citing Supreme Court directives for its safekeeping so that no tampering can be done.

A Varanasi court on Friday (October 14) rejected a plea for carbon dating of the Shivling claimed to have been found inside Gyanvapi mosque premises, government counsel Rana Sanjiv Singh said.

After the completion of the hearing of the Hindu side and the mosque committee on Tuesday, the district court had decided to pronounce its verdict on October 14.

Four of the five Hindu parties had sought carbon dating of the Shivling found during a court-mandated videography survey of the mosque premises close to the “wazookhana”, a small reservoir used by Muslim devotees to perform ritual ablutions before offering the namaz.

The mosque committee had opposed the demand for carbon dating.

