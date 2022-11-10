Gujarat polls: Ravindra Jadeja thanks Modi after wife Rivaba gets ticket

“Congratulations to my wife on getting a BJP ticket for the Vidhan Sabha elections. So proud of all the effort and hard work which you have put in," said Jadeja.

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who missed the ongoing T20 World Cup due to an injury, on Thursday (November 10) thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah after his wife Rivaba Jadeja was given a BJP ticket to contest the Gujarat Assembly election.

The BJP on Thursday released its first list of 160 candidates. Rivaba, who joined the party in 2019, is the BJP candidate for the Jamnagar North seat, where sitting MLA Dharmendrasinh M Jadeja was dropped. Rivaba, who has studied mechanical engineering, has been touring villages for months.

Also read: BJP releases list of candidates for Gujarat Assembly polls

The two-phase elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held on December 1 and December 5. The party named its candidates for 84 of the 89 seats that will go to polls in the first phase and 76 of the 93 seats going to polls in the second phase. The list includes 14 women, 13 Schedules Caste candidates, and 24 Schedules Tribe candidates.

Advertisement

Taking to his Twitter account, Ravindra Jadeja congratulated his wife Rivaba and said he is proud of her hard work.

He thanked Modi and Shah for believing in her abilities and giving her an opportunity to do “noble work”.

Also read: Gujarat polls SWOT analysis: Does AAP entry affect BJP and Congress?

“Congratulations to my wife on getting a BJP ticket for the Vidhan Sabha elections. So proud of all the effort and hardwork which you have put in. My best wishes to you, may you continue to work for the development of the society,” Ravindra Jadeja wrote.

“I also wish to thank our honourable PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji and Shri Amit Shah Ji for believing in her abilities and giving her a opportunity to do noble work (sic),” he added.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Ravindra Jadeja is set to stay with Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2023. The franchise is not ready to let go the all-rounder.