Gujarat polls: BJP cracks the whip on rebels, suspends 12 more

After having to contend with massive infighting within the party in Himachal Pradesh, the BJP is now dealing with a similar issue in its stronghold – Gujarat. The BJP, which had initially adopted a “love and compassionate” approach towards party rebels in Gujarat, as suggested by Union home minister Amit Shah, is now going in for mass suspensions.

On Tuesday (November 22), the BJP suspended 12 more rebels, including a six-time MLA and two former MLAs, taking the total number of suspended rebels in the party to 19.

They were suspended for filing nominations as independent candidates in the upcoming Assembly elections after being denied a party ticket. They will be suspended for six years which means they cannot remain as members of the BJP during this time.

The current MLA of Vaghodia, Madhu Shrivastav, who has a history of police cases against him, including one related to the 2002 riots, the former MLA of Padra, Dinu Patel, and ex-MLA of Bayad, Dhavalsinh Zala, were suspended.

At first, seven leaders were suspended after the nomination-filing was completed for the first phase to be held on December 1. The 12 suspended now are contesting in the second phase, which is on December 5.

In a state where the BJP had ruled for 27 years now, nearly 10 per cent of the 182 seats have a BJP rebel as a candidate. The results are expected to be out on December 8, along with Himachal Pradesh.

The BJP acted against the rebels a day after the last date to withdraw nominations for the second phase. Though the Union minister had tried to persuade the BJP rebels to opt out of the poll race but they stood their ground and refused to do so.

The BJP had dropped existing MLAs and five ministers, as part of the party’s bid to go in for a generational shift in the face of AAP mounting a major challenge for them i n the upcoming Gujarat elections. Besides, the Congress is also posing a threat to them. Moreover, the BJP wants to counter the anti-incumbency sentiment against these legislators as well.