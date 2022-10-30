Gujarat: More than 60 killed as suspension bridge collapses in Morbi

"More than 60 bodies recovered, of which more are of children, women & elderly. Rest have been rescued; NDRF rescue op underway. We're taking this matter very seriously, it's very saddening," Mohanbhai Kalyanji Kundariya, BJP MP from Rajkot, said.

More than 60 people were killed after a nearly century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi city collapsed on Sunday evening (October 30), officials said.

“There was a rush of people on the bridge, which was reopened for the public just four days back following the renovation work, when it snapped around 6.30 pm,” they said.

“At least 32 people have died in Morbi suspension bridge collapse as our hospital has so far received that many bodies,” Superintendent of Morbi civil hospital Dr. Pradip Dudhrajia said.

Later, a BJP MP said more than 60 bodies were recovered.

Advertisement

“More than 60 bodies recovered, of which more are of children, women & elderly. Rest have been rescued; NDRF rescue op is underway. We’re taking this matter very seriously, it’s very saddening,” Mohanbhai Kalyanji Kundariya, BJP MP from Rajkot, said.

Eyewitnesses said that there were several women, children and others on the hanging bridge when it snapped, plunging them into the water below. Due to the Diwali vacation and being a Sunday, there was a rush of tourists on the bridge, a major tourist attraction.

A private operator had carried out the repair work of the bridge for nearly six months before it was reopened to the public on the Gujarati New Year day celebrated on October 26. A fire department official said that boats were being used to rescue people from the river.

“We are carrying out rescue work using boats. There are around 40-50 people in the river,” the official said. In a tweet, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said he was saddened by the tragedy. “Relief and rescue operations by the administration are going on. The administration has been instructed to arrange immediate treatment for the injured. I am in constant contact with the district administration in this regard,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a tweet that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in Gujarat, spoke to CM Patel and officials regarding the mishap.

“He (PM Modi) has sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops. He has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and extend all possible help to those affected,” the PMO said.

PM @narendramodi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the mishap in Morbi. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 30, 2022

PM @narendramodi spoke to Gujarat CM @Bhupendrapbjp and other officials regarding the mishap in Morbi. He has sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops. He has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and extend all possible help to those affected. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 30, 2022

The tragedy in Morbi, Gujarat has left me worried. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected people. Relief and rescue efforts will bring succour to the victims. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 30, 2022

(With agency inputs)