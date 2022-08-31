Gujarat HC to petitioner: ‘Restrain yourself from eating meat for 1-2 days’

“Now there’s only one slaughterhouse in Ahmedabad city and it (closure) was done on the occasion of Paryushan, a Jain festivity. Appropriate representation was made before the AMC commissioner on August 23,” the petitioner said

The Gujarat High Court has asked a petitioner to “restrain” himself from eating meat for some days after he had moved the court over Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s (AMC) decision to close the sole slaughterhouse in the city, according to reports.

A group moved the Gujarat high court against the decision to close the slaughterhouse from August 24 to August 31 and again between September 5 and 9 for festivals. Petitioner Kul Hind Jamiat-Al Quresh Action Committee argued that the order “restrains” people’s right to food, a Times of India report said.

Also read: Did not eat meat the day I visited temple: Congress leader Siddaramaiah

In response, Justice Sandeep Bhatt remarked, “You can restrain yourself for one or two days from eating (meat).”

Advertisement

As per the report, Quresh Jamaat member Mohammed Hammad Hussain Razaiwala, who along with Danish Qureshi had filed the petition, told the court, “It is not about restraining ourselves, but it is about fundamental rights. We cannot imagine our country for a minute restraining fundamental rights. Earlier too, slaughterhouses have been closed, so this process can be stopped for the future.”

Also read: Meat in mid-day meal: Lakshadweep fights its battle in Supreme Court

“Now there’s only one slaughterhouse in Ahmedabad city and it (closure) was done on the occasion of Paryushan, a Jain festivity. Appropriate representation was made before the AMC commissioner on August 23,” the petitioner said, according to an Indian Express report.

The court has adjourned the case to Friday (September 2).