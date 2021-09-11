Gujarat CM Rupani resigns a year before polls; Mansukh Mandaviya to take over?

It is not yet clear what led to Rupani's resignation or what the plan of the Gujarat BJP is

In a surprise development on Saturday, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani resigned from his post along with his entire cabinet, nearly 15 months ahead of the Assembly polls. It is speculated that Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Health Minister who took oath in July, or Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel may replace Rupani, 65, who was sworn in as chief minister in December 2017.

It is not yet clear what led to Rupani’s resignation or what the plan of the Gujarat BJP is.

Incidentally, Rupani is the second BJP chief minister to call it quits recently. In a swift move, the BJP replaced BS Yediyurappa with Basavaraj Bommai in Karnataka.

Advertisement

“I was allowed to serve the state for five years. I have contributed to the development of the state. I will further do whatever is asked by my party. In BJP, there has been a tradition that responsibilities of party workers change from time to time. I will be ready to take whatever responsibility that the party will give me in the future. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving a common worker like me this opportunity to serve the people of the state as chief minister,” Rupani said, after submitting his resignation.

An NDTV report indicated that Mandaviya, who is a Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, has reached Rupani’s residence. It quoted sources as saying that Rupani’s resignation was a “course correction” by the BJP that saw resentment brewing against the state leadership.

Asked about reasons for his resignation, Rupani said, “In BJP, it is like a relay race for party workers. One gives the baton to the other.”

On who will be the next chief minister, Rupani said that the party will decide about it.

He denied that he had any differences with state BJP president C R Paatil. Rupani comes from the Jain community which has around two per cent population in the state. There is speculation that his successor may be from the Patidar community.

Rupani first became the chief minister on August 7, 2016, following the resignation of incumbent Anandiben Patel, and continued in the office after the BJPs victory in the 2017 Assembly elections. Rupani, who completed five years in office on August 7 this year, was present at the inauguration on Saturday of Sardardham Bhavan where Modi was present virtually.

Elections are scheduled in December 2022 to elect 182 members of the Gujarat Assembly.