Gujarat Assembly: Prototype for BJP’s Congress-mukt plot?

With negligible presence of Opposition MLAs, BJP legislators have taken on the task of questioning government

In Gujarat, it is the BJP MLAs who are asking questions in the Assembly, not the Opposition. The Congress, numerically the second largest party, has been reduced to 17 members in the Assembly after the rout in the December 2022 election.

The party failed to win even 10 per cent of the 182 seats in the Assembly, thus disqualifying itself from the post of Leader of Opposition, or LoP. Also, several MLAs, including Amit Chavda, the party’s choice for the post of LoP, were absent from the House as they went off to attend the Congress plenary in Chhattisgarh, leaving the BJP MLAs mostly to their own devices.

The BJP has been speaking of a Congress-mukt Bharat (‘India without Congress’). The current state of the Gujarat Assembly is more or less an indication of how that would appear.

Congress ruckus

On day one of the session, on February 23, the Congress created a ruckus outside the Assembly, raising slogans over the issue of frequent question paper leaks in recruitment exams. The Assembly unanimously passed a Bill the same day to check paper leaks in government recruitment examinations.

The Congress also opposed a Bill proposing to extend the regularisation date of ‘irregular’ buildings in the state. The Bill was passed with the support of the AAP, which has five MLAs in the house.

Mevani speaks

Jignesh Mevani, the Congress MLA from Vadgam, spoke on the state budget outside the Assembly. Mevani, elected as an independent in 2017, was known for his aggressive questioning in the assembly.

“The budget doesn’t talk about inflation or unemployment which are burning issues in the state. There was no mention of the state has got any Central funds. Overall, this budget is a cut-copy-paste of last year’s budget,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP MLAs raised questions and countered their own government in the legislature. Hardik Patel, Patidar leader and Viramgam BJP MLA, threatened to launch an agitation after raising the issue of farmers’ exploitation in his constituency.

Hardik has also written to Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel, urging that non-BT cotton be added to the government’s procurement list for the minimum support price (MSP) regime. He also claimed that commercial dealers defraud farmers in the weighing of cotton bales.

Baroda Dairy corruption charges

Ketan Inamdar, MLA of Savli in Vadodara, on the other hand, accused the BJP-led management of corruption in Baroda Dairy. There is rampant corruption in the Baroda District Co-operative Milk Producers Union Ltd (BDCMPUL), locally known as Baroda Dairy, according to him.

He accused a few directors of appointing their relatives out-of-turn to various positions in the dairy. He also alleged corruption in maintaining the dairy contracts.

Kumar Kanani, an MLA from Varachha constituency in Surat, criticised many government policies on day three of the budget session. He said students going abroad do not receive loans under the government scheme for six months, jeopardising their future.

On February 28, the sixth day of the session, the Congress asked its first question on the budget.

Info on VAT

Imran Khedawala, MLA from Jamalpur Khadia seat in Ahmedabad, sought information on VAT collected on petrol, diesel, CNG and PNG.

Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai responded that the Gujarat government collected ₹20,216.5 crore in value added tax on petrol, diesel, CNG and PNG between February 1, 2022 and January 31, 2023, a 6.2 per cent increase from the previous year.

The budget session will go on till March 29.