Staff crisis afflicts Gujarat govt colleges amid worry over privatisation push

There has also been a 27% rise in the number of vacant seats in government engineering colleges and grant-in-aid and self-financed colleges in Gujarat, with 39,360 seats remaining vacant in 2022-23

Of the 2,744 sanctioned posts in 16 government engineering colleges in Gujarat, 1,004, or 36.6%, remain vacant, while of the 3,463 sanctioned Class 1 to 3 posts in government polytechnic colleges, 986 or 28.5%, were vacant as on December 31 last year.

Rushikesh Patel, state Higher and Technical Education Minister, has revealed these figures while replying to a question by Congress MLA Arjun Modhwadia on vacancies in government engineering colleges in the state.

“Resignation, retirement, voluntary retirement, transfer to another job, promotion and death, among others, were the main reasons for these posts lying vacant,” Patel said in the Assembly.

“There are 2,744 sanctioned Class 1 to 4 posts in 16 government engineering colleges in Gujarat, of which 1,740 were filled as on December 31, 2022. Of the 534 sanctioned Class 1 posts, 308 were filled, which implies that around 58% posts remain vacant, while 13% or 189 of the 1,467 sanctioned Class II posts are vacant; 64.8%, that is 310 of 478 Class 3 posts, and 74.3%, that is 196 of the 265 Class 4 posts, remain vacant as well. Of the 986 vacant posts in the polytechnics, 84 are Class 1 posts, 182 are Class 2, and 720 are Class 3 posts,” the minister added.

“Of the 744 approved Class 1-4 posts, which is nearly 33% of the sanctioned posts in PDU government medical college and hospital in Rajkot district, 249 are vacant. In Sir T General Hospital in Bhavnagar, 61 of the 814 approved posts, that is 7.5%, remain vacant. In Sir Saiyajirao General (SSG) Hospital in Vadodara, the number of vacant posts is 121 out of the 1,908 approved posts, that is 6.3%,” Patel, who also holds the health portfolio, further stated.

One anomaly

LD Engineering College in Ahmedabad is among the 16 government engineering colleges in Gujarat where 1,004 sanctioned posts are lying vacant, the highest number of vacancies in the state. The second highest number of vacancies is in LE College, Morbi, where 60.5% cent of the 315 posts are lying vacant. This apart, government engineering colleges in Bhuj, Aravalli, and Patan districts have more than 40% of the total posts lying vacant.

Gujarat Technical University, the largest engineering university in the state, has reduced 4,775 seats across 38 institutes in Gujarat for the 2022-23 academic session owing to the lack of required number of faculties and laboratories.

However, among the engineering colleges in Gujarat, only the one at Godhra in Panchmahal district has more than 100% of the posts filled. Interestingly, 56 people have been given jobs against the 52 sanctioned posts in this college. Education Minister Rushikesh Patel has not stated any reasons for this anomaly.

Growing number of vacant seats

Noticeably, there has also been a 27% rise in the number of vacant seats in government engineering colleges and grant-in-aid and self-financed colleges in Gujarat. In the 2021-2022 academic year, 30,829 seats remained vacant, while the number shot up to 39,360 in 2022-23.

The Gujarat government has reasoned that the colleges did not get enough qualified students in time to fill up the seats. In the academic years of 2021-22 and 2022-23, 6,822 seats remained empty in government engineering colleges across the state.

One reason for this is attributed to the Gujarat government’s push for the Gujarati language in higher education from last year.

In 2020, Gujarat Technical University started engineering degree courses in Gujarati language to promote higher education in mother tongue or local language. That academic year, the university saw admission of only two students for the course.

“Most students feared the lack of acceptance in companies after studying in Gujarati. Besides, the availability of textbooks in Gujarati was also a big issue,” said a student of Gujarat Technological University (GTU).

Principals’ meet

In March 2022, 300 principals of different colleges and industry experts in Gujarat held a meeting to address the issue of the declining popularity of engineering programmes in the state. Following the meeting, GTU rolled out the mandatory 12-week internship clause for final-year engineering students.

Meanwhile, academics and teachers are concerned about aggressive privatisation of education in the state. In March last year, the Gujarat Assembly passed the Gujarat Private Universities (Amendment) Bill 2022, allowing 11 new private universities to open campuses in the state at once. The bill was introduced on the last day of the state Assembly Budget session and passed without much debate or discussion.

“The move affirms that the state is not interested in funding and expanding public education. Gujarat is now the state with the highest number of private universities,” said a professor teaching in a government university in Gujarat.

“The National Education Policy recommends having at least one large multidisciplinary higher education institute in every district or close to one so that students do not have to travel far for higher studies. But in Gujarat, the policy has been used to push privatisation and PPP ventures,” added the professor.

Noticeably, one of the engineering colleges in the state, the Gujarat Power Engineering Research Institute (GPERI), managed by GTU under the PPP model is on the verge of closure. The organisation is facing multiple administrative issues, as the Gujarat government has not issued separate grants for the college or specified authorisation over the recruitment of staff.