Former Gujarat minister Jay Narayan Vyas resigns from BJP; says will fight election

A former Gujarat minister and veteran BJP leader Jay Narayan Vyas, who had been associated with the party for almost 30 years, on Saturday resigned from the primary membership of the party.

Vyas, who had been a minister in both Keshubhai Patel and Narendra Modi cabinets in Gujarat, said that he will be contesting the state Assembly elections next month, but is keeping his options open.

‘Unhappy with party functioning’

Addressing reporters, Vyas said that he had sent his resignation to the party state president on Friday. He said that he was unhappy with the Patan district BJP committee, its functioning and constant humiliation.

Vyas claimed that he had taken up the issues with the state president.

He said he would contest the upcoming polls from the Siddhpur constituency of the Patan district, but not as an independent. Vyas said that will decide on a party only after discussing with his supporters, for which he has called a meeting.

Vyas-Gehlot meet

According to some media reports, Vyas recently met Rajasthan chief minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot. Gehlot is the senior observer of the Congress for the Gujarat Assembly elections.

Vyas was said to be dissatisfied with the party for some time now. He was not given a ticket to contest in 2017 elections.

