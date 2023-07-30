Fire at hospital in Ahmedabad; 125 patients evacuated, no casualties

Police said the blaze erupted at around 4.30 am in the basement of Rajasthan Hospital, located in the city’s Sahibaug area

At least 125 patients were evacuated after a fire broke out in the basement of a 10-storey hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city on Sunday (July 30) morning.

No casualties have been reported so far, inspector M D Champavat from Sahibaug police station told reporters.

Due to the renovation work underway at the hospital, several items stored in the basement caught fire and caused massive smoke, a fire official said.

As per preliminary information, the fire broke out at around 4.30 am in the basement of Rajasthan Hospital, located in the city’s Sahibaug area, Champavat said.

“Fire-fighting teams are working to control the blaze. Smoke continues to emanate from the basement of the hospital where the fire broke out,” he said.

“Nearly 125 patients have been evacuated and shifted to different hospitals as a precautionary measure,” he added.

The hospital is run by a charitable trust. The blaze erupted in the second basement of the 10-storey Rajasthan Hospital and a call was received at around 4.30 am, deputy chief fire officer Jayesh Khadia said.

Due to the ongoing renovation of the hospital, several items stored in the basement caught fire and caused massive smoke. Around two dozen fire fighting vehicles were rushed to the spot, he said. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

(With inputs from agencies)