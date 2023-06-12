Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for June 15 landfall; schools suspended, evacuation underway

The cyclone could cause destruction to thatched houses, damage other houses, roads, crops, plantations and orchards besides disrupting railways, powerlines and signalling systems

Authorities issued an Orange alert and evacuated hundreds of people from Gujarat’s coast amid warnings of the expected landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy in Kutch on June 15.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the extremely severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 km per hour (kmph) gusting to 150 kmph is expected to cross Saurashtra region, Kutch district and between Mandvi in Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan.

The cyclone in the Arabian Sea was earlier headed towards the Pakistani coastline.

As of Sunday night, the Biparjoy lay about 540 km west of Mumbai, 360 km southwest of Porbandar, 400 km south-southwest of Devbhumi Dwarka, 490 km south-southwest of Naliya and 660 km south of Karachi in Pakistan.

The cyclone is expected to result in two to three meters of storm surges with flooding. It could cause destruction to thatched houses, damage other houses, roads, crops, plantations and orchards besides disrupting railways, powerlines and signalling systems in the northern and western coastal districts of Gujarat, said the Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre (RSMC).

Turbulent sea

The sea has already turned rough, triggering high tide and waves about 20 feet high in the coastal districts of Devbhoomi Dwarka, Porbandar and Veraval in Junagadh in Saurashtra region.

Schools have been suspended in eight coastal districts. Fishermen have been told not to venture into the sea until June 15 and return from the sea immediately.

Evacuation of people along the coastline in eight districts on high alert has begun. Fishing activities along Gujarat’s southern coast have been suspended, district officials said.

“Around 1,300 people have been shifted to safer places and shelter homes so far,” said one official in Dwarka.

On June 11, a meeting was called by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to address the level of preparedness against the disaster.

Preparations for storm

The district administrations were asked to be ready with restoration teams, pumping machines, drinking water, medicines and other essentials. Hoardings are being removed to minimize damage due to strong winds. Uprooted trees and power poles are continuously being cleared.

Special arrangements to provide medical facility to pregnant women have been made along the coastal areas.

Seven teams of NDRF have been deployed in Rajkot, Morbi, Jamnagar and Dwarka. Three teams are on standby in Vadodara. This apart, 12 teams of SDRF have been deployed along the predicted path of the cyclone.

Eight ministers have been given change of one district each.

The Gujarat government has decided to postpone its annual ceremonial school enrolment programme in Junagadh, Porbandar, Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar.