Communal clash in Vadodara over bursting of crackers on Diwali; 19 detained

While no one has been injured in the clashes, police are rounding up suspects who may be behind the incident

At least 19 people were detained on Tuesday (October 25) for clashes between members of two communities over the bursting of firecrackers in a locality in Gujarat’s Vadodara city on Diwali.

According to reports, the clash broke out at around 12.45 am on Tuesday in the communally sensitive Panigate locality of Vadodara.

Those detained included a person who allegedly hurled a petrol bomb at policemen from the third floor of this house in the locality nearly an hour after the clash broke out, Vadodara Deputy Commissioner of Police Yashpal Jaganiya told PTI.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the clash. A motorcycle parked in the area went up in flames after a rocket firecracker landed on it.

Police intervened to bring the situation under control and security was beefed up in the area following the clashes.

Police is probing the incident and rounding up persons who may be responsible for the clashes.