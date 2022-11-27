‘AAP will win Gujarat assembly polls,’ Arvind Kejriwal gives in writing

AAP chief urges government employees in Gujarat to back the party while promising implementation of the old pension scheme; takes dig at BJP for leaked CCTV footage of Satyendar Jain’s prison cell

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday made a “written prediction” that his party would win the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections, giving the citizens of Gujarat “relief” from the BJP.

The AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister took a dig at the saffron party, saying it had become a “video making company.” The jibe came as yet another video of jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain in his prison cell was leaked on Sunday, violating court orders.

The latest footage shows men sweeping the floor of the jail cell and arranging Jain’s bed. This is the fourth CCTV footage of Jain’s cell leaked to the Press.

“BJP will open video shops”

Kejriwal was speaking to reporters in Surat, days before the first phase of polling in Gujarat on December 1. “The BJP has assured Delhi that they will open video shops in every ward,” he joked when asked about the CCTV video showing house-keeping services being provided in Jain’s cell.

“The people of Delhi will decide whether they want a video-making company or a party to run the government well and ensure a bright future for their children,” he added.

Pointing out that his predictions for the Delhi and Punjab Assembly elections came true, Kejriwal said it will happen in Gujarat as well. “I will make a prediction in writing in front of you…Note down the prediction that the AAP will form the government in Gujarat. After 27 years of misgovernance, the citizens of Gujarat will get relief from these people (BJP),” Kejriwal said.

He then wrote down his prediction on a piece of paper and showed it to media persons.

“People scared to admit AAP support”

He also claimed that people are so scared of the BJP that they do not openly admit their support for the AAP. “We have contested elections in many states, but Gujarat is the first state where people fear declaring whom they would vote for. The common man is scared,” he claimed.

“Congress voters are nowhere to be found, and BJP supporters will vote for the AAP in large numbers,” he further claimed.

According to the AAP chief, the BJP is staring at defeat, which is why it is agitated. “It is the first time in 27 years that the BJP is so agitated. You go out on the street and ask people whom they would vote for. They would either say the AAP or the BJP. Those who say they would vote for the BJP reveal after five minutes that they and their entire mohalla would vote for broom (AAP’s poll symbol),” Kejriwal claimed.

Promise of old pension scheme

Kejriwal also urged government employees in Gujarat to back the AAP while promising them that the old pension scheme would be implemented by January 31 next year.

“By January 31, we will issue a notification for implementing the old pension scheme in Gujarat. I am not just talking. In Punjab, we have issued the notification,” said Kejriwal.

He noted that contractual employees, teachers, health workers, policemen, village computer entrepreneurs, state transport workers, anganwadi workers, and sanitation workers have grievances related to grade pay, permanent job, increase of wages, and transfers. He promised to resolve their issues.

“I request them all with folded hands that for a party to win an election, the support of government employees is important. I would appeal to them to give every single vote to the AAP in postal ballot and canvass for the party during the next three or four days,” he said.

(With agency inputs)