In a surprise development, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani resigned as Chief Minister of Gujarat on Saturday, a year ahead of the polls.

It is not yet clear what led to Rupani’s resignation or what the plan of the Gujarat BJP is.

Incidentally, Rupani is the second BJP chief minister to call it quits recently. In a swift move, the BJP replaced BS Yediyurappa with Basavaraj Bommai in Karnataka.

(This article is being updated)