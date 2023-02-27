Warangal medical student dies days after ‘suicide attempt’; ₹10L ex-gratia for kin

Based on the complaint of the student's father, police had earlier arrested Mohammed Ali Saif, a second-year PG student on charges of ragging, abetment to suicide and harassment under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act

A medical student in Warangal’s Kakatiya Medical College, who had allegedly attempted suicide on February 22, allegedly due to ragging by seniors, succumbed on Sunday night while undergoing treatment at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad

Twenty-six-year-old D Preethi, a first-year postgraduate medical student was found in an unconscious state after returning after working in the night shift at the MGM Hospital. She was immediately rushed to the Hyderabad hospital.

Her father in a police complaint alleged that she was ragged by seniors and they had raised the matter with the college and hospital authorities, but no steps were taken by the latter.

Based on his complaint, police arrested Mohammed Ali Saif, a second-year PG student on charges of ragging, abetment to suicide and harassment under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Reports quoting Warangal police commissioner AV Ranganath said that WhatsApp chats on the phones of both the victim and the accused pointed to ragging.

The National Human Rights Commission for SC/ST took cognizance of the case, and issued notices to the government, superintendent of MGM Hospital, principal and head of department of anaesthesiology at the Kakatiya Medical College.

Warangal Police Commissioner, AV Ranganath, Police Commissioner had earlier said that further investigation will be continued after receiving toxicology report.

₹10 lakh ex-gratia to family

The Telangana government has announced an ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh to the family of the deceased medico.

Describing the woman’s death as extremely unfortunate and painful, state Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said in a release Sunday night that the government would stand by the her family.

He announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh from the government to her family.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has also expressed anguish over the demise of the post-graduate medical student, the Panchyat Raj Minister said.

Observing that investigation was on into the incident and that the accused has already been arrested, Dayakar Rao said tough action would be taken against those found guilty.

Meanwhile, the woman’s father told reporters at the hospital late on Sunday night that Dayakar Rao has assured him that another ₹20 lakh and a gazetted officer-rank government job would be given to a family member.

The body of the woman was later shifted to her native place near Warangal for the funeral.

