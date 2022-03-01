War of words over Budget session without Governor’s address

In an unprecedented and controversial love, the Telangana government has decided to commence the Budget session of the state legislature on March 7 without the mandatory address by Governor

The ruling TRS and opposition BJP in Telangana are engaged in a war of words on Tuesday over the customary Governor’s address not taking place in the Budget session of the Legislative Assembly beginning March 7.

State president of the BJP and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, also known as KCR, for doing away with the Governor’s address.

Referring to Rao’s recent comments favouring a new Constitution in the country, Kumar tweeted: “KCR is already giving a sense of what he wants in a rewritten Constitution. No rules, no traditions – only whims. I strongly condemn his decision to do away with Governor’s speech to mark the budget session.”

BJP MP Dharmapuri Aravind and others from the party have also criticised the TRS government for not scheduling the address by the Governor.

Taking exception to comments of the BJP members, State Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said the Governor’s address is not taking place as the Budget session is a continuation of the previous session which has not been prorogued.

Citing Constitutional provisions, he said the Governor is supposed to address the Legislature when a new session takes place in a calendar year. There have been instances in the past when the Governor’s address did not feature in the session.

“It is incorrect if the Governor is invited for a session which has not been prorogued,” Reddy said.

As per the programme announced by the government, the budget would be presented on March 7 when the session resumes. The TRS and BJP have been engaged in arguments over different issues for the last few months.

(With Agency inputs)