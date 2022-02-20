Uddhav, KCR meet in Mumbai, give push to anti-BJP front

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao met his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Sunday as part of efforts to build unity among anti-BJP regional parties.

Thackeray had recently spoken to Rao over phone and invited him to Mumbai, following which the latter arrived at Varsha, the official residence of Maharashtra CM.

The Maharashtra CM had earlier announced “complete support” to Rao’s fight against the BJP’s alleged anti-people policies and to uphold the federal spirit.

Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Sunday said the meeting will expedite the process of political unity at the national level against the BJP.

KCR, as the Telangana CM is fondly called, has been critical of the BJP and the Centre on a number of issues, including the Narendra Modi government’s alleged attack on federal structure of the constitution and usurping the powers of the states.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Hyderabad recently for the launch of a statue of Saint Ramanujacharya, Rao had refused to meet him citing health reasons.

But he had attacked the PM severely, saying he “dresses for elections” and his budget is all “style without substance”.

Thackeray had pointed out that Rao has “raised his voice at the right time to protect the nation from divisive forces”, the Telangana Chief Minister’s office said.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut and actor-politician Prakash Raj were part of the meeting.

Rao was accompanied by his daughter and Member of Legislative Council K Kavitha and party MPs J Santosh Kumar, Ranjith Reddy and B B Patil on his Mumbai visit.

Later in the day, Rao is scheduled to meet Sharad Pawar, whose NCP shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra.

Rao is planning to meet other like-minded leaders like Janata Dal (Secular) president and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda in Bengaluru, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee besides Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin.