UCC a trick to divide people, will oppose Bill: Telangana CM KCR

BRS chief announces decision following meeting with Muslim delegation that urged him to oppose the UCC Bill

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Monday (July 10) that his party would oppose the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) if a Bill is introduced in Parliament.

“The BJP-led NDA government is already fomenting trouble among people in different ways, ignoring the nation’s development, and is again planning tricks to divide the people of the country in the name of UCC,” the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president was quoted as saying in an official release.

Observing that his party would “unambiguously oppose” the Centre’s “decision to divide the people of the country, which is known for its unity in diversity,” Rao said his party would, accordingly, oppose the UCC.

A delegation led by All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) president Khalid Saifullah Rahmani had met Rao and urged him to oppose the UCC Bill. AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi was also part of the delegation.

(With agency inputs)