TRS is now Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) officially; KCR unfurls party flag

Marking the formal launch of TRS into national politics, party supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) on Friday (December 9) unfurled the flag of Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) in the wake of the Election Commission (EC) approving the name change of TRS as BRS.

Rao hoisted the BRS flag at the party headquarters in Hyderabad.

Earlier, he signed on the papers concerned about the name change of TRS to BRS. Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, popular actor Prakash Raj and several BRS leaders were present on the occasion.

KCR received a communication from the Election Commission on Thursday approving the change of name of TRS to BRS.

Seeking to expand its electoral footprint beyond Telangana, the TRS in October changed its name to BRS.

Rao had formed the TRS in 2001 to fight for the formation of a separate state Telangana out of undivided Andhra Pradesh.