To Hyderabad airport in 20 min: KCR’s massive ₹6,250-cr Metro plan gets going

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) will lay the foundation for the Hyderabad Airport Express Metro line on December 9.

The Rs 6,250-crore project will connect Mindspace junction with the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad, Telangana Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao announced in a tweet. The 31km high-speed link will greatly benefit city commuters and airport passengers.

When the high-speed service begins, trains will cover the 31.3km distance in only 20 minutes. Most of the corridor will be elevated, like in the rest of the city. Only a 2.5 km section will be underground. Some of the stations expected on the route are Biodiversity Junction, Nanakramguda, Narsingi, TS Police Academy, Rajendranagar, Shamshabad, and the airport cargo station and terminal.

“Hyderabad is Forging Ahead. Happy to announce that Hon’ble CM KCR Garu will be laying the foundation for Airport Express Metro on 9th December. This project starting at Mindspace junction to Shamshabad Airport will be 31 KM long & will be costing approximately ₹6,250 Cr (sic),” Rao tweeted on Sunday.

The airport line will be part of the proposed 58km Hyderabad Metro Phase-II project, which is at the proposal stage. The Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML), a Special Purpose Vehicle established by the KCR-led government to handle the planning, construction, operations, and general management of the state Metro line, will supervise the project, Rao confirmed.

In February 2020, the Telangana government approved the detailed project report for Phase-II, which included three new lines and extensions of existing lines. Currently, three corridors make up Hyderabad’s roughly 69km Metro network.

The KCR government has urged the Centre to sponsor its proposed 26 km Metro corridor from BHEL to Lakdikapul.

