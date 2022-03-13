Telangana minister warns cutting water & elec for army; ‘shocking’, says BJP

K T Rama Rao, IT Minister said in the state assembly that residents living in cantonment areas were upset with local military authorities for closing roads without reason and building check dams on a ‘nullah’

Telangana, which is at cross-hairs with the BJP-led Centre, has now turned its ire on the Indian army.

On Saturday (March 12), the Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao, issued a warning to the military that the state government would cut off power and water supply in cantonment areas if the Indian army continued to disrupt life for citizens with “closure of roads without reason” and building check dams.

Rao was speaking at the Question Hour in the state assembly on the subject of the implementation of the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) in the city of Hyderabad.

According to the state IT Minister, residents living in cantonment areas were upset over the decision of the local military authorities to build check dams on a ‘nullah’ and to shut off roads without reason. If the state government have to take tough action, they can, he said.

“If the army fails to understand, we have to do something. If necessary, we will cut the electricity supply there. If necessary, we will cut the water supply as well. We will see what they will do then,” he said on the assembly floor, adding that there should be peaceful co-existence and that the state government cannot keep quiet over closure of roads and building of check-dams.

Rao told the officials to have a dialogue with the military authorities on the issue and not to hesitate to take stringent action.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson NV Subhash called the comment made by the “well-educated” Telangana municipal minister KTR as “really shocking”. Subhash told agencies that KTR has no respect for the Indian army.

“This really shows the Telangana government’s stand on how they treat our army,” he said, asking if the Telangana government today threatens to disconnect electricity and water supply, whether they will next remove the military base from Hyderabad.

KTR however also slammed the Centre for not providing financial assistance to improve the stormwater drainage system in Hyderabad. When they had sought financial help for the SNDP, the Centre told them to join the ‘amrut’ scheme, under which the money that would come would be insufficient for Hyderabad.

Rama Rao termed this kind of attitude by the Centre as “painful.” He also recalled how the Centre had not given any financial aid to Hyderabad during the floods, while ₹1,000 crore was given to Gujarat for their flood relief measures.