Telangana: KCR blasts BJP and Congress over Singareni Collieries

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has hit out at the Narendra Modi government’s privatisation moves in the coal and energy sectors and flayed the Congress for selling away government stake in the Singareni Collieries.

The Singareni Collieries Co Ltd (SCCL) is a government-run coal mining company jointly owned by the governments of Telangana and India on a 51:49 equity basis.

Describing Singareni Collieries as Telangana’s own, KCR told a public meeting in Mancherial on Friday (June 9) night that its turnover rose from Rs 11,000 crore in 2014 (when Telangana was formed) to Rs 33,000 crore.

Speaking after inaugurating the new Integrated District Collector’s office, he also attacked the Congress for “selling off” 49 per cent stake in the state-run company.

He said the Congress, when in power, “sold off” 49 per cent stake in the Singareni Collieries to the Centre after failing to repay loans.

Coal shortage?

And the present BJP-led government at the Centre talks about privatising coal mines, he said.

“You will be surprised if (I) tell you the golmal (roughly, mismanagement) behind this. There is no shortage of coal in the country. Along with Singareni, Eastern Coalfields, Western Coalfields, all put together, 361 billion tonnes of coal have been found in the country,” he said.

“But what is happening? When coal reserves of 361 billion tonnes are there in the country, they say we will privatise electricity, coal mines and close jobs related to electricity and hand over Singareni to private people. What is this bad policy?”

Rao said the government coal mining company would be expanded and transformed into a great employment resource.

Though so much coal was available in the country, it was not being used and coal was being imported from Australia and Indonesia, he alleged.

“While the Congress made Singareni Collieries sink half, the BJP is now out to make it sink fully,” he said.

Modi’s pledge

Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised not to privatize Singareni Collieries during a visit to the state, tenders were called for coal mines after he reached Bengaluru, KCR said.

With Telangana set to go for polls this year-end, KCR announced a hike in the social security pension given to persons with disabilities by Rs 1,000, taking the amount to Rs 4,116.

During his Mancherial visit, he launched a programme to distribute house pattas to the homeless poor and a scheme to provide financial assistance to those among backward classes dependent on traditional occupations.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the numerous welfare and development schemes of his government.

