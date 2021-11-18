Upset KCR accuses BJP of fomenting ‘communal tensions’ ahead of polls

The TRS chief's anger against the saffron party was mainly driven by the Centre’s refusal to buy as much paddy from Telangana farmers as he wants

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took the BJP-led Union government head on over paddy procurement in the state.

Speaking at a dharna in Hyderabad on Thursday (November 18), the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president trained his guns at the BJP, saying the party creates “communal tensions” during elections. “When there are elections, they bring Hindu-Muslim issue, Pakistan sentiment… During elections, you create communal tension all your drama on the border, surgical strikes, people are seeing through this.”

“Your intelligence men are even now listening to what I am saying. The BJP leaders issue threats of cases being filed… They are threatening KCR? And they think KCR will be scared?” said K Chandrasekhar Rao or KCR, as he is popularly known.

KCR’s anger against the Modi government was mainly driven by the Centre’s refusal to buy as much paddy from Telangana farmers as he wants. The CM said they will throw the paddy in the BJP office if the Centre does not oblige.

In 2020, the Food Corporation of India (FCI), a Central government undertaking, procured 78 per cent of kharif crops produced in Telangana. This year, it could buy only about 60 per cent of the farm output.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution stated that it would buy 40 lakh metric tonnes only when the state produced 55.75 lakh metric tonnes. The state expects the FCI to procure 90 per cent of the kharif produce.

KCR also raised the issue of farmers’ protest in the north over three farm laws. “Though, the farmers in north India are on an agitational path for the last six months against the anti-farmer laws, the central government tried to suppress them instead of resolving their problems. We have to fight against the Centre along with the north Indian farmers. If necessary, the TRS will lead a nationwide farmers’ agitation,” Rao said.

The TRS chief said this dharna is just the beginning and he will take the fight against the Modi government to Delhi. “I want to see the response to this dharna only then shall we decide the future course of action,” he said. KCR, accompanied by his cabinet ministers and top leaders, went to the Governor’s office to submit a memorandum.