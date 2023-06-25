Telangana: BRS MLA’s daughter returns land illegally registered in her name

Tulja Bhavani Reddy, daughter of Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy from BRS party, returned a piece of land that was illegally registered in her name — to the Cheriyal municipality.

A ruling party MLA in Telangana was recently accused of grabbing land by his own daughter. And, on Sunday (June 25) she returned the land which was registered in her name, to the municipality.

Tulja Bhavani Reddy, daughter of BRS Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, returned the land to the Cheriyal municipality stating that the land, part of a local lake, was illegally registered in her name.

In a press conference, she said that the land was illegally registered in her name. Tulja said that a 70-year-old man who is a two-time MLA should not have done this.

She added that her father earned one and a half crores per year in rent alone and such a rich man should not have done this. She further added that the papers were ready for the transfer of land and that she would submit it through court so that there would be no litigation. She also apologised for the misdeed that was committed.

Sources say, 70-year-old Reddy, a two-time MLA attained notoriety for land grabbing in his first term itself which began in 2014. No MLA has ever faced an open revolt against land grabbing like Reddy from people, activists, sarpanches, the Collector and finally his own daughter – for a second time.

His daughter Thulja Bhavani Reddy has publicly called her father a land grabber. She has also threatened to file a case against him.

A father-daughter confrontation had taken place on (June 19) Monday at a state function. The video of the daughter questioning her father on how a land got registered in her name without her knowledge with her forged signature went gone viral.

Also Read: Telangana: BRS MLA in a pickle as daughter accuses him of land encroachment

Reddy’s critics allege that he has the habit of encroaching land and getting it registered in his daughter’s name. The alleged practice surfaced for the first time when the daughter filed a case against her father in Hyderabad’s Uppal police station on May 9, 2023.

Bhavani had alleged that her father had encroached on a parcel of land measuring 159 square yards in Nacharam in Hyderabad, and got it registered in her name by forging her signatures. She said in the complaint that the land was leased to Canara Bank. She had urged the police to book a case against her father for cheating and land grabbing.