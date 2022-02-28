Prashant Kishor’s Telangana visit sparks talk of KCR’s national ambitions

Reports suggested Kishor will probably be instrumental in shaping KCR’s dream to build a credible national alternative to the BJP-led NDA. Speculation is rife about the presence of actor Prakash Raj with KCR during strategic meetings

Political strategist Prashant Kishor’s recent visit to Telangana to meet the state Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao along with actor Prakash Raj in tow, has fueled speculation that Kishor’s services are being enlisted by the Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) to fight the upcoming assembly elections late next year.

Other media reports even suggested that Kishor’s meeting with KCR signifies that he will be instrumental in shaping KCR’s dream to build a credible national alternative to the BJP-led NDA. The presence of Prakash Raj, who is a well-known critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, is also lending credence to reports that KCR is trying to project himself as a national leader.

However, sources in TRS have denied any such developments to national dailies and said that this is not the first time Kishor was meeting KCR. And, that the meeting was aimed at showcasing the developmental programmes undertaken by the state government to a wider section of people. But, Prakash Raj’s presence along with Kishor in Telangana and then again when KCR visited his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on February 20, has raised eyebrows in political circles.

What’s more Kishor and Prakash Raj visited Mallannasagar reservoir on Saturday (February 26), reportedly on the advice of the Telangana CM. The reservoir, one of the biggest on the Godavari, was dedicated to the nation by KCR last week. They also dropped by at the relief and rehabilitation colony for the project oustees and the integrated market, crematorium and an auditorium at Gajwel assembly constituency, represented by KCR.

Also read: Uddhav, KCR meet in Mumbai, give push to anti-BJP front

Kishor was also closeted with KCR at his farmhouse at Erravelli, where they allegedly discussed the way forward for KCR to play an important role in national politics. Kishor allegedly briefed KCR about the people’s feedback and the strategies to be adopted by the party in the coming months.

Sources told reporters in the media that Kishor has already deployed his team to work with the TRS party and that he will submit his recommendations to KCR at the end of his survey. Meanwhile, Raj, is believed to be tasked with consolidating KCR’s political space at the national level as the Telangana CM is trying to get regional parties together to fight the BJP.

The actor, who was part of the TRS delegation that met Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar too on February 20, seems to be actively involved in KCR’s plans to play a larger role in national politics.

Media reports however also said that at this stage there is no clarity yet on whether Kishor would focus only on the Assembly elections or work out strategies for KCR’s role in national politics. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party in Telangana too seem to be gearing up to strengthen its organisational network to take on TRS in the next elections.