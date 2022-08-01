NTR’s youngest daughter Uma Maheswari found dead; suicide suspected

Police said depression could have been the reason behind the alleged suicide of the 57-year-old

Uma Maheswari, daughter of legendary actor and founder of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) NT Rama Rao was found dead at her Hyderabad residence on Monday (August 1).

According to police Uma, 57, was found hanging from the ceiling fan at her home in Jubilee Hills, in what is being suspected as a case of suicide. However, no suicide note has been found on the spot, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand told the media.

Police said her daughter, son-in-law and others broke open the door of her bedroom which was bolted from inside after failing to get a response from her.

Uma was the youngest of the 12 children of NTR and is the sister of former Union minister and BJP leader Daggubati Purandeswari and N Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Nara Bhuwaneswari.

Citing preliminary information, the official said she is suspected to have resorted to the extreme step over depression.

A case under Section 174 of CrPC (Suicide) was registered, police added.

Reports said Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh and others from the NTR family are at Uma’s residence.

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre — 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471-2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, TN health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)