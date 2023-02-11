NDA govt successful in controlling terror in J&K: Amit Shah

Says terror-related incidents have come down due to zero tolerance against terrorism

After eight years, the BJP-led government at the Centre has been largely successful in controlling terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, insurgency in the North-East and Left wing extremism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.

Speaking at the passing out parade of the 74th batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), Shah said police force across the country carried out a successful operation against an organisation like the Popular Front of India (PFI) in a single day.

“After eight years, the government was, to a large extent, successful in controlling terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, insurgency in the North-East and Left wing extremism,” he statted. “This shows how much our commitment towards democracy has become robust and strong,” he added.

Shah further said that the terror-related incidents have come down due to zero tolerance against terrorism, strong framework for counter-terror laws and strengthening of agencies, and assertive political will.

“NIA is expanding across the country now. NIA & NCB expansion has helped in controlling criminals involved in narcotics and terrorism. Crimes related to terrorism, narcotics & economic offences are being monitored on national database,” he told ANI.

Shah said the country has seen several ups and downs and also several challenging times in internal security during the past seven decades. According to him, more than 36,000 police personnel sacrificed their lives during the challenging times.

Notably, a total of 195 officer trainees, including 166 IPS officer trainees and 29 officer trainees from foreign countries took part in the Dikshant Parade.