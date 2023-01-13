KCR warns against ‘Taliban’ like forces attempting religious divisions

KCR said if people supported forces that incite religious, caste and social divisions, those forces would control the country like the "Taliban", with no investments, industries, jobs or development

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) warned people against “attempts being made” to whip up emotions and divide them along religious and caste lines. KCR cautioned that if people supported forces that incite religious, caste and social divisions, those forces would control the country like the “Taliban,” with no investments, industries, jobs or development.

“Comprehensive development is possible when there is peace and tolerance in the country and when there is a government at the Centre which works without any bias,” he said.

‘Inefficient’ Centre

KCR while speaking at a public meeting after inaugurating the district collectorate in Kothagudem on Thursday, said the youth should be alert and discuss what is happening in the country. He urged them to give serious thought on why India was experiencing water conflicts and power shortages while having 4.10 lakh megawatts of installed power capacity and 1.40 lakh tmc ft (thousand million cubic feet) of rainfall each year.

“This is because of the inefficient government at the Centre, which is incapable of tapping even the available resources. The Centre had failed to even utilise 2.10 lakh MW of power or 20,000 tmc ft of water,” he said.

‘Poor water policies’

Slamming the BJP-led central government, he accused it of implementing “poor water and power policies” that resulted in “water conflicts” between states, a lack of irrigation, drinking water facilities, and power shortages across the country despite abundant resources.

Pointing out that both the BJP government at the Centre and the BRS government in Telangana came to power at the same time in 2014, he said, “Telangana has made remarkable progress in several sectors in recent years. ”

Criticising the central government for its “inefficiency”, KCR said Telangana suffered a loss of Rs 3 lakh crore in GSDP in the last eight years. He pointed out that Telangana`s GSDP increased from Rs 5 lakh crore to Rs 11.5 lakh crore in the last eight years. “If only the Centre had performed at par with Telangana, our GSDP would have been Rs 14.5 lakh crore,” he said.

‘BRS for qualitative shift’

While speaking after inaugurating the integrated district collectorate and the office of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Mahabubabad on Thursday, Rao reiterated that he had launched the BRS to enter national politics in order to bring about a qualitative shift in Indian politics and administration.

“At the moment, political parties are winning elections and people are losing. This scenario needs to change. Elections should be won by the people. People should think seriously over this issue, and change should begin in Telangana. For the same reason, I have launched BRS. I will be visiting Khammam on January 18 with CMs from several states to hold a public meeting,” he said.