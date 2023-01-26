KCR skips Republic Day event at Raj Bhavan amid rift with Governor

In her address, which appeared like a dissent note, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan took a swipe at the chief minister, stating ‘few should not have farmhouses’

The widening rift between the Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chanrashekhar Rao on Thursday again came to the fore with the latter skipping the Republic Day event at the Raj Bhavan.

KCR instead held a separate ceremony where he hoisted the Tricolour on the premises of the Pragathi Bhavan. Several ministers and officials participated in the ceremony.

Governor’s address ‘targets’ state govt

The differences between the Raj Bhavan and the state government were also reflected in the governor’s Republic Day address which is usually a statement of the state government’s achievements. However, this time around, it read more like a dissent note on the performance of the state government. Curiously, the address highlighted the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his contribution to the development of Telangana along with the welfare programmes of the Raj Bhavan.

Much to the surprise of many on the occasion, the Governor expressed dismay over the stressful conditions prevailing in Telangana. Quoting the study of NSSO, she said as many as 22 persons were committing suicide in Telangana everyday. “When we talk about positive things, we should not lose sight of the stressful conditions of Telangana. As per the national statistics, as many as 22 people are committing suicide in the state in every 24 hours, which means almost one per hour,” she said.

Takes jibe at chief minister



Obliquely referring to the farmhouse owned by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, which sparked a controversy, Governor Tamilisai said, ”You should not have farmhouses. That is not the development. All farmers should have farms and houses. A few alone should not have farmhouses. Everyone should have an equal share in the development. My child should study in a university with world class infrastructure. This is the development. Sending my child alone abroad is not development,” she said.

State govt didn’t send address to governor



Normally, the Republic Day address is prepared by the state government which the governor is supposed to simply read out the copy.

However, taking the face-off between Raj Bhavan and Pragathi Bhavan, the official residence of the Chief Minister, to the next level, the government did not send the copy of the address despite a reminder from Raj Bhavan. So, the Raj Bhavan took liberties to express its views on what was going on in the state.

Skips mention of BRS in Telangana struggle

In the brief address to the gathering consisting of only a few officials from the state and a few dignitaries such as music director MM Kiravani of RRR fame and lyricist Chandrabose, the governor specifically lauded the Telangana statehood struggle that began 6 decades ago.

Tamilisai praised the heroic battles waged by Chakali Ilamma and her ilk in Telangana armed struggle and other martyrs of the region later. There was no reference to the agitation spearheaded by KCR and his Bharat Rashtra Samiti which culminated in the formation of Telangana state in 2014.

Alluding to the construction of a new secretariat complex, which is set to be inaugurated on February 17, which happens to be KCR’s birthday, the governor said “New buildings are not development. What is important is nation building.”

Showers praise on PM Modi



Tamilisai praised the extension of national highways in Telangana and thanked Prime Minister Modi for bearing the lion’s share of the investment for these infrastructure projects. She also thanked the PM for inaugurating the Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Vizag stating that the prestigious train improves connectivity between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which share common bond, tradition and culture.

Highlights Raj Bhavan’s welfare schemes



The address highlighted the welfare schemes taken up by the Raj Bhavan too in tribal areas that were aimed at improving the nutritional standards among them.

Tamilisai was emphatic, while lauding the progress made by the state in the fields of science and technology, stating that the present progress was the result of decades-long endeavour.

No word on BRS govt’s achievements



Nowhere in the address the achievements of the BRS government in the past eight years were referred to which was a far cry from the address she delivered in the Republic Day celebrations of 2022.

Last year, she was all praise for the state government, despite CM KCR skipping it. Taking pride in the rapid strides the state made in different areas, the governor had said, “Hyderabad was emerging as the Pharma Hub, IT Hub, and Medical Hub. Telangana state has emerged as the rice bowl of India in the recent past. I salute the farmers for their toil.”

Celebrations ‘as per guidelines’ after HC order



Normally the grand event is celebrated in the sprawling parade grounds of Secunderabad. In 2022, on the pretext of Covid-19, the flag hoisting was organised in the narrow confines of Raj Bhawan. KCR skipped the ceremony.

A few days back the Pragathi Bhavan had reportedly asked the Raj Bhavan to organise the 74th Republic Day, which effectively meant without participation of the state government.

But, an advocate filed a PIL in the High Court against the state’s decision to confine the Republic Day celebrations to Raj Bhavan without any traditional fanfare. The petitioner argued that the state government’s decision goes against the Centre’s guidelines issued on January 19 on the way the occasion should be celebrated.

Upholding the importance of the Republic Day celebration, the single judge bench of the High Court directed the state to ensure the conduct of celebration along with the parade.

Following the HC directive on Wednesday, the state government hurriedly made arrangements for the programme. But, the parade of tableaux of various government departments that showcase the achievements has been done away with.