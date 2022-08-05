Integrated command centre: All you need to know about Hyderabad’s new landmark

The integrated centre, housing key state government departments like the police, revenue, GHMC, health and natural disaster management has been built for better coordination of all the systems of the government under one roof and protect people in time

The Telangana government has added one more iconic building to the City of Nawabs – the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC).

Also called the Police Towers, the ICCC, was recently inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Hyderabad.

The centre has been constructed at a cost of ₹600 crore and aims to coordinate all police units and systems of government sector under a single umbrella.

“The objective to set up the centre is to coordinate all the systems of the government sector and protect people in time and minimize the loss during disasters,” a state government statement said.

The building will be home to important state government departments like the police, revenue, GHMC, health and natural disaster management.

Here are a few interesting facts about the command centre:

The ICCC spreads across a sprawling 6.42 lakh sq. ft. The entire building is divided into five blocks. Tower A which has 19 floors will be the headquarters of the Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate. It is the tallest tower with the DGP’s office on the fourth flood and the Hyderabad Police Commissioner’s chamber on the 18th floor.

Tower B which has two basement ground floors with 15 floors, will be the Technology Fusion Tower which will have all backups-related units like Dial-100, SHE safety, Cyber and Narcotics cells, Crimes and Incubation centre among others.

Tower C, has an auditorium on the ground floor, while Tower D has a media and training centre.

Tower E houses a Command Control and Data Centre for the purposes of multi-department coordination, CCTV monitoring, and war room. Reports say, the CC has been established between the fourth and seventh floors of Tower E.

The building has a helipad and powered lift aircraft.

The CCTV room will have access to the 9.22 lakh-odd cameras installed across the state. Police can check footage of one lakh cameras at the same time.

The building also has a dedicated space for artificial intelligence, data analytics and social media units.

A museum with a 360 degree gallery has been established in the precincts and showcases the history of Telangana police.

The campus also has a gym, a wellness centre and a yoga studio.

The entire structure is a green building with recycled material used in its construction. The solar panels affixed on the building can generate 0.5 MW of electricity. All the furniture in the building have been created from recycled material. Besides, 35 per cent of the land has been kept aside for plantation purposes.