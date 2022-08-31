IIT-Hyderabad MTech student found hanging inside campus

The tragic incident took place late Tuesday (August 30) night but came to light only on Wednesday morning, said the police

In yet another tragic incident, an IIT-Hyderabad student was found dead in a suspected case of suicide at the campus on Wednesday (August 31). Recently, an intermediate student died by suicide after his college in Hyderabad had refused to part with his certificates and he was unable to apply to engineering colleges.

The police told the media that they had received information from IIT-Hyderabad at 11.30 am on Wednesday but the incident might have happened on Tuesday night, they said. He was a native of Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh.

Also read: Telangana student dies by suicide after college refuses to give his certificates

The second year MTech student allegedly ended his life by hanging in his room, in which he lived alone. His body has been shifted to the government hospital for post-mortem.

Advertisement

No suicide note has been found, the police said. The reasons why the student took his life were not known immediately, they added. A case will be registered after the arrival of his parents, added the police.

Also read: Teen suicides: Key reasons are toxic positivity, inability to accept failure and rebuke

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, TN health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)