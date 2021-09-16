Hyderabad minor rape: Suspect found dead on railway tracks

The 30-year-old man had allegedly raped and killed the six-year-old in his house a week back

The 30-year-old man accused of raping and killing a minor in Hyderabad was found dead on railway tracks in Telangana’s Janagaon district on Thursday (September 16).

The police had launched a hunt to nab the suspect, Pallakonda Raju, who had been missing since September 9, the day the six-year-old girl’s body was found in his house. The Telangana police had offered a reward of Rs 10 lakh for any information that would lead to Raju’s arrest.

The rape-murder of the girl had created quite an uproar in Telangana with the opposition seeking immediate action. State Labour Minister Malla Reddy went to the extent of saying that the accused should be killed in an encounter.

Police said that Raju was an alcohol addict. His wife, who lives in a village, too had no clue about his whereabouts.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao confirmed the death of Raju via Twitter. “Just been informed by @TelanganaDGP Garu that the beast who raped the child has been traced & found dead on a railway track at station Ghanpur. #JusticeForChaithra.”

Earlier, the Hyderabad police released several photographs of the suspects with possible disguises he could have adopted to escape arrest. “Not withstanding possibilities of perpetrator causing change in his attributes such as Hairstyle, beard etc…Certain computer-generated most probable disguised images of the accused are being shared,” police tweeted.

Meanwhile, Telangana ministers Mohammed Mahmood Ali and Satyavathi Rathod on Thursday met the parents of the six-year old girl and offered them a cheque for Rs 20 lakh as ex-gratia.