Hyderabad police arrests suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh again

The suspended BJP MLA was picked up under Act No.1 of 1986 (Preventive Detention Act), the police said

The Hyderabad city police on Thursday (August 25) arrested controversial legislator T Raja Singh under a preventive detention provision, days after he secured bail in a case relating to making remarks against Prophet Mohammed and Islam.

The suspended BJP MLA was picked up under Act No.1 of 1986 (Preventive Detention Act), the police said.

Also Read: BJP suspends MLA Raja Singh from party after arrest for Prophet remarks

He was earlier arrested on Tuesday (August 23) for allegedly making remarks against Prophet Mohammed. However, he was released by a local court later on Tuesday as the police did not follow his arrest as per the Supreme Court guidelines.

Advertisement

Protests were held on Tuesday (August 23) and Wednesday (August 24) against the MLA.

(With inputs from agencies)