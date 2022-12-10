Hyderabad kidnap: Mob storms girl’s house, kidnaps her on engagement day

The police rescued the 24-year-old dentistry student within hours and have arrested 31 people so far

A 24-year-old dentistry student was kidnapped from her house on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Friday by a mob of over 50 to 80 people, just hours before her engagement. The mob, who arrived in four cars and a truck, also vandalised her house at Turkayamjal and unleashed violence on the family, said an Indian Express report.

While the Rachakonda police rescued the student by Friday night, her family filed a complaint against one K Naveen Reddy, blaming him for stalking and troubling her. The police have filed a case under charges of kidnapping, attempt to murder, trespass, etc., and arrested 31 people so far.

#RachakondaPolice swung into action immediately after the incident and #rescued the victim girl within 6 hours. She also attended her examination today. So far (31) accused have been #arrested. No one will be spared from stringent #legal action.@TelanganaCMO @mahmoodalitrs — Rachakonda Police (@RachakondaCop) December 10, 2022

Relatives’ ire

Naveen, who runs a beverage franchise, was constructing a new branch opposite the girl’s home. Following the incident on Friday, her family and relatives ransacked the demolished branch using earth movers.

The video of the incident, that occurred at around 11.30 am as the family was preparing for the engagement in an adjoining function hall, was shared widely on social media.

Police investigation

According to police, Vaishali and Naveen met a few months ago and he had approached her family with a marriage proposal. However, the parents were reportedly against the match.

According to Rachakonda police, the girls was rescued within six hours of the incident. A police officer said that they were investigating several angles, including unconfirmed reports that Naveen had claimed he had married the girls and that she wanted to live with him against her parents’ wishes.