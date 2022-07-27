Four accused in Hyderabad gang rape get bail

The four accused in the case, including the legislator’s son have been released from a juvenile home, where they had been detained since the first week of June

The four minors, who were accused in the sensational gang rape of a girl outside a pub in Hyderabad two months ago, have been released on bail by the Juvenile Justice Board.

The four accused in the case, including the legislator’s son have been released from a juvenile home, where they had been detained since the first week of June, said media reports quoting officials.

A fifth accused, who had approached the Telangana high court for bail, continues to remain the juvenile home. The gangrape had sparked off outrage in the state and led to political clashes. The only adult accused in the case, Saduddin Mallik, however, is still in jail.

The rape survivor was reportedly gang-raped after she got into a car with five young men after a party in a popular pub. They had offered to drop her home but instead took her to a pastry and coffee shop. At that time, they had changed their car to an Innova.

After which, they parked the car and took turns to rape her while the others stood guard outside. The girl’s father noticing something amiss in his daughter’s behavior at home complained to the police that the boys had outraged the girl’s modesty. Later on, after the police probed further, the girl confessed and it was changed to rape later on.

Six people were arrested for the alleged gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl in a car in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills area on May 28. One juvenile was allegedly seen in the videos misbehaving with the girl, but was not involved in rape, police had said. The minors are Class 11 and 12 students and belong to “politically influential” families.

The BJP and Congress had accused the K Chandrasekar Rao-led Telangana government of trying to shield the accused.

