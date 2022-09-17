Communal forces trying to divide society, spread hatred: K Chandrashekar Rao

Rao while unfurling the national flag on ‘Telangana Jateeya Samaikyata Dinotsavam' (Telangana National Integration Day) in Hyderabad, said that if religious fanaticism grows, it will destroy the very life of the nation and result in deterioration of human relationships

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday (September 17) alleged that communal forces in the country and Telangana are trying to divide the society and spread hatred among people.

Rao while unfurling the national flag on ‘Telangana Jateeya Samaikyata Dinotsavam’ (Telangana National Integration Day) in Hyderabad, said that if religious fanaticism grows, it will destroy the very life of the nation and result in deterioration of human relationships.

During his address, the CM said that religious fanaticism is on the rise. “Fanatics plant thorns in societal relations for their narrow interests. They are spreading hatred among people with their venomous comments. This kind of division between people is in no way justified,” he said.

September 17: Telangana National Integration Day

The Telangana state government celebrated September 17 as the Telangana Jateeya Samaikyata Dinotsavam (Telangana National Integration Day). The Centre, however, termed it the ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’.

On September 17, 1948, the Hyderabad state under Nizam rule had merged with the Indian Union.

According to Rao, “Disruptive forces are distorting the occasion of September 17 which stands as a symbol of national unity, to fulfill their narrow and selfish political interests.” He said these forces have no connection with the historical events of September 17 and are trying to distort the bright history of Telangana.

“The Telangana society actively responds in the most intellectual way. The same activeness and intelligence should be shown again. The insidious efforts of these evil and corrupt forces which are trying to sever the fabric of the nation, must be thwarted. I warn you once again that there is a danger that the society will be thrown into turmoil even if it is forgotten in the blink of an eye,” the CM said.