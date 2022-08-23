BJP MLA Raja Singh arrested for remarks against Prophet Muhammad

In a video released on Monday night, Singh had allegedly made inflammatory comments about the prophet while supporting the remarks of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma

Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh was arrested on Tuesday (August 23) following massive protests in Hyderabad over his alleged comments against Prophet Muhammad.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Zone, Hyderabad, P Sai Chaitanya told the media that a case has been filed against Singh for insulting religious beliefs.

The MLA was arrested by the Hyderabad police commissioner’s Task Force from his residence.

In a video released on Monday night, Singh had allegedly made inflammatory comments about the prophet while supporting the remarks of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

In the 10-minute video, shared on the Shree Ram Channel Telangana on Monday evening, the Goshamahal MLA is seen speaking about the comedy shows of Munawar Faruqui and reiterating Sharma’s comments against Prophet Muhammad.

On Sunday, Singh had threatened to disrupt an event by comic Faruqui in Hyderabad. He was kept under house arrest till the show was over while BJP and BJYM activities who tried to disrupt the event at the Shilpa Kala Vedika were arrested by police on Sunday evening, reports said.

Singh’s video sparked resentment from the Muslim community, with several organisations holding protests since Monday night outside police stations across the city, demanding the MLA’s arrest.

Singh, however, has maintained that his remarks were solely directed at Faruqui and not against a particular religion.

“I do not understand on what basis the police registered the FIR because I did not take the name of any particular community. My video was aimed at Faruqui and I stand by my words, and I did not hurt anyone’s sentiments. This was the first part of the video, there will be a second video too,” he was quoted as telling the media.

Reports said, the police also plans to pull down the alleged inflammatory video which has been opposed by the Muslim community.

The incident comes days after a similar comment by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma against Prophet Muhammad invited massive global outrage, especially from Islamic nations, forcing the saffron party to suspend her.