Voting begins for TN urban civic polls amid tight security

As many as 57,778 candidates are in the fray for 12,607 posts of ward members in 648 urban local bodies including municipal corporations, municipalities and town panchayats, and the voting exercise began in over 31,000 polling stations

The voting for the urban civic polls in Tamil Nadu began at 7 am on Saturday amid tight police security and arrangements.

Voting began in urban regions spread across 38 districts at 7 am, with Tamil Nadu State Election Commission ensuring monitoring polling stations through web streaming and CCTV cameras, and the state police deploying nearly one lakh personnel for security.

Authorities said that arrangements like ramps and availability of wheelchairs for the differently-abled have also been ensured.

“In Chennai, out of the 5,013 polling booths, 213 have been identified as vulnerable and 54 as critical and adequate security arrangements are in place,” the police said, adding that as many as 390 mobile parties and a total of 22,000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure peaceful polling.

While the time for voting is from 7 am to 6 pm, the last one hour is earmarked to people who have been affected by COVID-19.

In the nearby Tiruvallur district, voting is to elect as many as 315 ward members for eight town panchayats and six municipalities, besides the Avadi Municipal Corporation.

In Tiruvannamalai district, voting is taking place in 454 polling stations to elect 273 ward members for 10 town panchayats and four municipalities.

The ruling DMK and its allies are together fighting the polls. The PMK and BJP, the main opposition AIADMK’s partners during the last year’s Assembly polls, are facing the civic polls on their own.

In some areas, the AIADMK has allocated wards to smaller allies like the Samuga Samathuva Padai, led by former IAS officer P Sivakami. However, mostly they are contesting on the two-leaves symbol. Sivakami is the AIADMK nominee from ward 99 of the Chennai Corporation.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, Naam Tamizhar Katchi, and Makkal Needhi Maiam are among the others who are in the fray.

Polls were announced last month by the TNSEC for a total of 12,838 ward member posts in 649 urban civic bodies. The 649 urban local bodies are 21 municipal corporations, 138 municipalities and 490 town panchayats.

Subsequently, polls for all the 12 wards in Kadambur town panchayat in Thoothukudi district were cancelled for violations.

For a town panchayat ward (Kanadukathan) in Sivaganga district, no nominations were filed. In total, 218 candidates were elected unopposed.

(With inputs from Agencies)