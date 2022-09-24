Use of AC goes up as demand for power surges in Tamil Nadu

Apart from domestic demand, the demand from industries as well as shops and other offices is also high

Power demand in Tamil Nadu is on the rise as dry/humid weather is prevailing in the northern parts of the state and people are using air conditioners to beat the heat.

But on the supply side, wind power generation has declined as the wind season is coming to an end but Central thermal and nuclear power units have been providing not less than 1/3rd of the total power consumption on a daily basis.

Similarly, Tangedco’s own thermal units are also generating not less than 55 million units of power daily.

“Peak power demand is crossing 16,000 MW and out of this, Chennai’s demand alone is more than 3500 MW. Though it is raining in many other districts, in Chennai and neighbouring districts the weather is dry and at night, people are using air conditioners due to which the demand is high,” said a senior Tangedco official.

Advertisement

Also Read: India’s first Dugong conservation reserve notified in Tamil Nadu

Apart from domestic demand, the demand from industries as well as shops and other offices is also high. “With the festival season starting many shops are using more lights to woo consumers. Along with the lights, air conditioners are also used in the morning and at times even around the corner. So, commercial demand is also on the rise,” said the official.

During weekdays, the peak demand crosses 16,500 MW and in terms of consumption, not fewer than 350 million units are used by Tamil Nadu consumers. “Central thermal and nuclear units are generating not less than 100 million units daily. This is helping us from not purchasing power from the market where the tariff is high,” said the official.

Within the Central units, Kudankulam first and second units are generating power at their full capacity of 1000MW each. “From these two units alone, we get not less than 1000MW and both the units have restarted after maintenance and refuelling,” said the official.

Wind power generation is around 70 million units and solar around 27.6 million units. “We are expecting the wind power generation to continue for a few more days and without this source, we are ready to supply power without any problem as there are other sources from which power supply is ready,” said the official.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu sees rise in FDI; Maharashtra, Karnataka lead the table

Tangedco has floated a tender for short-term power supply and this will start from December onwards. Similarly, another medium level as well as long-term power supply are available so the discom is confident of meeting increasing demand, said the official.