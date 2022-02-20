TN’s first urban local body polls in a decade sees voters coming out in big numbers

Dharmapuri recorded the highest polling (80.49%) while Chennai's (43.59%) was the lowest

Barring a few glitches, the urban local body elections in Tamil Nadu, held on February 19 (Saturday) went off peacefully. The state recorded 60.70% voting, a statement issued by the state election commission stated.

Dharmapuri recorded the highest polling (80.49%) while Chennai (43.59%) recorded the lowest voter turnout. The state’s exact polling percentage is likely to be released on Sunday (February 20).

Conducted after a decade, the urban local body elections have created a lot of expectations among the people. In the absence of an elected municipality or corporation, several schemes related to basic amenities and infrastructure projects in urban areas were left incomplete.

The desperation to see development works getting on fast track may have pulled voters across the state towards polling booths. This was evident from the fact that a total of 37 out of 38 districts in the state recorded polling percentage of 50% and more.

Advertisement

In Chennai, a lot of people who have migrated from different parts of the state voted for the first time in local body elections. “I am a native of Trichy, but I have lived in Chennai for 20 years. Though I own a house here, my voter card belonged to Trichi. I got it transferred to Chennai ahead of 2016 assembly elections. This election was the first time I voted in Chennai municipal elections,” said D Karthikeyan, an IT employee.

Also read: How TN manages to keep its ‘head’ cool even under the hijab heat

Compared to the assembly elections, the arrangements made for the disabled to cast their vote was poor, said a human rights activists. “This would be an unforgettable election for the disabled community because of poor arrangements. The braille facilities were totally ignored for the visually impaired and the temporary ramps in many booths were of poor quality and not good enough for use,” said S Namburajan, an activist who works for the welfare of disabled.

In one of the booths at Melur municipality in Madurai district, a BJP booth agent tried to disrupt polling by creating a ruckus over a Muslim voter wearing Hijab. He was detained and sent out. State BJP chief K Annamalai has alleged that a fake vote was polled by someone in the name of party’s former chief L Murugan. However, it was found that Murugan had cast his vote later in the day.

It may be noted that Sunday’s urban local body elections were held in Tamil Nadu after 2011. The then AIADMK government first delayed the election process citing ongoing delimitation process and then again after former CM J Jayalalitha’s death.