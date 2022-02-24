Ugly fan wars? Petrol bomb hurled at theatre screening Ajith’s Valimai

Police suspect rivalry between fans of the actor over erecting banners as motive behind the crime

One person was injured when a motorcycle-borne gang hurled a petrol bomb at a crowd gathered outside a cinema hall screening actor Ajith’s Valimai in Coimbatore on Thursday.

The incident occurred at around 4:30 am when Naveen Kumar was erecting a flex board of the star in front of the theatre complex in Gandhipuram area in Coimbatore, when the duo came on a bike and threw the petrol bomb at him before fleeing.

“Kumar sustained minor injuries in the explosion, which caused tense moments in the area,” the police said.

Police suspect rivalry between fans of the actor over erecting banners as the motive behind the crime. Security has been beefed up in front of other theatres in the city following the incident and an investigation is underway.

Valimai, directed by H Vinoth and featuring Bollywood actors Huma Qureshi and Janhvi Kapoor among others, released across the country on Thursday.

