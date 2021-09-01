To provide potable water, Centre allots ₹8,436 to Tamil Nadu

The move is a huge step to ensure tap water supply and improved sanitation in villages

Tamil Nadu will get ₹8,436 crore from the Centre as part of tax devolution towards rural local bodies from 2021 to 2025, as per the 15th Finance Commission recommendations.

The money provided under tax devolution will be used to provide clean drinking water and improve sanitation and hygiene, which will have a significant impact on public health and will boost the socio-economic conditions of people.

A total of ₹1.42 lakh crore has been tied as grants to rural local bodies for water and sanitation between 2021 to 2025, which is the term of the 15th Finance Commission.

The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation has recommended the release of the first instalment of the money to 25 states for water and sanitation activities in rural areas.

“It is important that water supply schemes and sanitation facilities created in villages remain operational on a long-term basis and gram panchayat or its sub-committee manages the same,” said a Rural Development Department official.

In accordance with the 73rd Amendment to the Constitution, gram panchayats are empowered to manage these two basic services in villages, which are considered as one of the core functions of panchayats.

“The main objective of the Finance Commission’s grant for water and sanitation is to enable panchayats to shoulder the responsibility for potable water supply to every household, schools, anganwadi centres, primary health centres, community centres, marketplaces and playgrounds among others, on long-term and regular basis, greywater management, solid waste management, maintenance of open-defecation free status, and improved sanitation in villages,” said the official.

The grant will be hugely beneficial to achieve tangible outputs with intended outcomes viz, reduced water-borne diseases and improved health, reduced dropout from schools, and reduction of drudgery.

Assured availability of potable drinking water in adequate quantity, of prescribed quality, at household level on a regular and long-term basis, and improved sanitation and hygiene, have a significant impact on public health and better socio-economic condition of people.

Every village needs to prepare a five-year Village Action Plan (VAP) for the 15th Finance Commission period, consisting of critical components of drinking water source strengthening, water supply, greywater treatment and its reuse, operation and maintenance, solid and liquid waste management, among others. These VAPs will be a part of Panchayat Development Plans.

The move is a huge step to ensure tap water supply and improved sanitation in the villages. Tamil Nadu will get ₹1,600 crore this year, and the maximum amount will be ₹1,774 crore in 2024-25.

Uttar Pradesh will get a total of ₹22,808 crore and Maharashtra ₹13,628 crore for the next five years, under the 15th Finance Commission.