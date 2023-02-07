TN revenue sees buoyancy, capital expenditure lags behind: CAG

GST revenue has touched 82% of the budget expectations and with three more months to go for the current financial year, it is expected to exceed the budget expectations.

Tamil Nadu’s revenue collection has seen buoyancy with the tax revenue collection increasing by 19% at the end of December 2022 against the same period last year.

As per data released by the Comptroller and Auditor-General (CAG), GST has seen a growth of 32% at the end of December this financial year compared to the same time during the previous year.

In terms of budget expectation, GST revenue has touched 82% of the budget expectations and with three more months to go for the current financial year, it is expected to exceed the budget expectations.

Similarly, excise duties have seen a growth of 36% in the first three quarters of this financial year. Along with excise duties, the share from the Union taxes has also seen a growth of 35% at the end of December.

Revenue from sale of liquor and fuel has seen 25% growth and has achieved 75% of the budget expectations. Thus the overall majority of the sources of tax revenue in Tamil Nadu is expected to cross the budget expectations and that could be for the first time in the last decade or so.

TN tightens purse strings on capex

However, despite a strong growth in revenue receipts and buoyant tax collections in the current fiscal, Tamil Nadu has tightened the purse strings on capital expenditure, which is essential to spur economic activity and create more jobs.

Tamil Nadu has spent Rs 21,476 crore on capital expenditure between April and December this financial year. The spending, in the first nine months, accounts for 48% of the State’s budgeted capital expenditure of Rs 44,863 crore for the financial year 2023. In contrast, the state spent 57% of its budgeted capital expenditure during the same period in the financial year 2022.

In terms of actual capital expenditure, Tamil Nadu lags behind Uttar Pradesh (Rs 43,071 crore), Karnataka (Rs 29,819 crore), Madhya Pradesh (₹25,797 crore), and Maharashtra (₹24,913 crore).

According to experts, spending on capital expenditure will increase the jobs available in the state. “If the state is holding back on capital expenditure despite higher revenues, the government is probably thinking about bringing down the fiscal deficit and debt levels before turning to capital spending,” they said.

Bid to stay within fiscal deficit target



In the last Assembly session, Tamil Nadu finance minister Palanivel Thiagarajan said the state government will strive to stay within the fiscal deficit target and manage the debt to GSDP ratio within the prescribed limits through revenue augmentation and effective fiscal consolidation.

The state’s revenue expenditure in the first nine months reached 63% of the budgeted target as against 57% during the same period in the last financial year. The state’s interest expenditure alone touched 61% of the annual target during April-December, as against 31% during the same period in financial year 2022.